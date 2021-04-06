COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases And 113 Recoveries

With 260 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278470.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 4243Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 260 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 113 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273455. The recovery rate is 98.20 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3036. There are 1979 are active cases in the country.