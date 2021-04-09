Weather Forecast For April 9 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Province. Light Hazy condition likely to continue at a few places of Western and Central Hilly and Terai Regions..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.