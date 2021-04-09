Weather Forecast For April 9 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 9 Across Nepal

April 9, 2021, 7:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Province. Light Hazy condition likely to continue at a few places of Western and Central Hilly and Terai Regions..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Health Ministry Recommends To Shut Down Schools, Theaters And Party Palace
Apr 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 288 New Cases And 127 Recoveries
Apr 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 146 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 332 New Cases And 79 Recoveries
Apr 08, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Health Ministry Recommends To Shut Down Schools, Theaters And Party Palace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 288 New Cases And 127 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2021
Deuba Calls Three-Party Meet To Decide The Fate Of Oli Led Government By Agencies Apr 09, 2021
AstraZeneca Woes Grow As Australia, Philippines, African Union Curb COVID-19 Shots By REUTERS Apr 09, 2021
Chinese Vaccine Inoculation Begins In Nepal By Agencies Apr 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75