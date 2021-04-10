Nepal Requested India For The Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Continue Administering The Second Dose

April 10, 2021, 8:06 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali requested the External Affairs Minister of India for necessary facilitation for the supply of vaccines for Nepal to continue administering the second dose of vaccination for people at highest risk.

The Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed sincere thanks to the Government of India for supporting Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the generous gift of one million doses of COVISHIELD.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the External Affairs Minister of India assured him of continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, including through the supply of vaccines.

Minister Gyawali held a telephone conversation with Minister of External Affairs of India His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar this afternoon.

During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on intensifyingefforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

