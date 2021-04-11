50th Anniversary Of Ping-Pong Diplomacy

50th Anniversary Of Ping-Pong Diplomacy

April 11, 2021, 7:40 a.m.

A ceremony has been held in Shanghai to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy between China and the United States.

Ping-Pong Diplomacy is known as an example of diplomacy through sports.

It began in 1971 during the Cold War, when US and Chinese table tennis players deepened exchanges between each other at the world championships in Nagoya, Japan.

That helped to improve the bilateral relationship and eventually led to the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US.

The commemorative event was held on Saturday with a former Chinese table tennis star, who had played in the 1971 championships, and senior officials at the US Consulate General in Shanghai taking part.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai contributed a video message to the event, saying that the two sides should carry forward the spirit of Ping-Pong Diplomacy and seek common ground.

After the ceremony, Chinese and US participants took part in friendly table tennis matches by forming mixed pairs.

Agencies

Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe) 2021: Significant And Importance
Apr 11, 2021
FNCCI Aims To Boost GDP To US$ 100 Billion In 10 Years
Apr 11, 2021
Low-income Nations Have Received Just 0.2 Percent Of All COVID-19 Shots Given
Apr 11, 2021
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Killing 8
Apr 11, 2021
May His Soul Rest In Peace’: World Reacts To Prince Philip Death
Apr 10, 2021

More on International

May His Soul Rest In Peace’: World Reacts To Prince Philip Death By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Iran Nuclear Deal Talks To Resume Next Week By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Brazil's daily coronavirus deaths surpass 4,000 By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korea’s Opposition Wins Seoul, Busan Mayoral Elections By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Netanyahu Gets Official Nod To Form Next Israeli Government By REUTERS 4 days, 21 hours ago
Japan Condemns Situation In Myanmar By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

South Asia Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 15 Million COVID-19 Cases By REUTERS Apr 11, 2021
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe) 2021: Significant And Importance By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2021
FNCCI Aims To Boost GDP To US$ 100 Billion In 10 Years By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
Low-income Nations Have Received Just 0.2 Percent Of All COVID-19 Shots Given By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Killing 8 By Agencies Apr 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75