KOICA And KAAN) Donated Medical Equipments To Support COVID 19 Response Program In Kavre

In the presence of PARK Chong-suk, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) donated medical equipment related to the COVID response program to Methinkot Hospital.

During the program, Dipak Kaphle, Secretary of Ministry of Social Development, Bagmati Province, Hetauda, representatives from KOICA, KAAN, Namobuddha Municipality and hospital were also present. The equipment worth USD 16,000

PARK Chong-suk expressed that the South Korean Government aims to strengthen the health sector in Nepal through KOICA. KOICA has been supporting Nepal’s health sector by establishing 3 hospitals in Thimi, Nuwakot, Mugu; and dispatch of Doctors and Health Professionals. He applauded and congratulated all the hard-working team and management of the hospital by efficiently carrying out the COVID 19 response activities.

Secretary from the Ministry of Social Development Dipak Kaphle also thanked the government of Korea for the support of Nepal.

Simultaneously, Dr. Byungchel Kim, KOICA global doctor dispatched to Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital, Thimi provided training to the medical staffs of Methinkot hospital. In his training, he mentioned the recent trend of COVID as well as explained how Korea responded to COVID 19 in an emergency situation. Similarly, he provided some recommendations to cope up with COVID 19.

The main objective of this program is to support in COVID response program via supporting medical equipment related to COVID-19 to increase the health services/facility of the hospital. KOICA-KAAN believes that the support will contribute to strengthening the capacity of the hospital to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, KOICA-KAAN support is expected to upgrade the hospital performance and improve the service delivery to the patients. The supported items are 2 Patient Monitor, 2 Oxygen Concentrator, 5 Oxygen Regulator, 1 Cardiography CTG Machine, 1 Emergency Medicine cart/ trolly, 1 BIPAP Machine, 5 Pulse Oximeter, 6 Digital BP machine, 3 Emergency beds/ recovery

KAAN is a voluntary association formed by the alumni of KOICA Fellowship Program. Every year KOICA sends around 80 government officials to Korea in short as well as long-term fellowship/scholarship programs. After the completion of the program, these fellows join KAAN and organize or participate in different voluntary and knowledge-sharing activities throughout the year. KOICA has been supporting KAAN every year in different assistance programs such as seminars/workshops, donation programs etc. within and outside the valley.