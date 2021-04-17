Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

April 17, 2021, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country Tonight

