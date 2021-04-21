EU SUPPORT TO EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY Successful Completion

Devastated by major earthquake of 2015, Nepal was in a desperate need of support to recovery and reconstruction. Responding immediately to a call for humanitarian support to Nepal, EU funded a facility for action on Nepal’s recovery and reconstruction.

After five years of successfully supporting the earthquake recovery and reconstruction program, the Nepal EU Action for Recovery & Reconstruction (NEARR) Facility has finally closed.

To formalize its closure, NEARR hosted its official ceremony on the 9th of April amidst a function, reflecting on the 'overall recovery and reconstruction context’, as well as ‘aspects of governance behind the reconstruction scenes’.

From reviving the old settlements supporting reconstruction, EU provided all necessary support through NEARR. Working with government agencies, NEARR showed an example of how to make a better collaboration happen.

The European Union (EU) has been supporting the government and people of Nepal with reconstruction and recovery measures after the earthquake in 2015. This includes a State Building Contract (budget support) of 90 million euros, and the contracting of the German Consulting Group GFA to establish a ‘Reconstruction Facility’ under the ‘Nepal EU Action for Recovery and Reconstruction’ Programme (NEARR). The Facility provided demand-driven, flexible technical assistance, advisory services and products, and capacity development for the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), responsible for the oversight and coordination of the earthquake recovery and reconstruction process.

In the event, some of the key accomplishments of the Facility were highlighted, including how its mandate as a ‘demand-driven, adaptable and close-proximity technical assistance development partner’ has proven extremely effective in the complex operational context of Nepal.

It also reflected on how its work with the main government agencies involved National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). The NEARR Facility has provided a wide range of advisory services and products over these past four years, including through its core team, through several international and national experts, and with the use of a flexible incidental budget. Experiences, challenges faced, and a set of recommendations were also included in the programme presentations, and an official handing over ceremony.

“The EU congratulates the NRA and NDRRMA and all stakeholders involved for the progress made so far in advancing reconstruction process in Nepal. It is important that the current momentum be maintained and indeed increased in the time ahead so as to ‘build back greener and better’ for the benefit of the Nepali people including the most vulnerable communities,” said EU Ambassador Nona Deprez.

Participants included representatives from the European Union Delegation to Nepal, Development Partners, National Reconstruction Authority, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Archaeology.

During the closing ceremony, participants shared their experience working in most difficult time to carry out the recovery and reconstruction work.