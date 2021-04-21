India's Serum Institute To Sell AstraZeneca Vaccine To Private Hospitals At $8/dose

India's Serum Institute To Sell AstraZeneca Vaccine To Private Hospitals At $8/dose

April 21, 2021, 9:11 p.m.

The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country’s state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95).

“Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity,” it said in a statement. “We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.”

The Serum Institute of India will be able to raise its monthly output of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 100 million doses by July from 60-70 million now, later than a previous timeline of end-May, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

Game Changer: Chile Hails Sinovac's 67% Effectiveness In Study
Apr 18, 2021
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 67% Effective In Preventing Symptomatic Infection - Chile Government Report
Apr 17, 2021
India’s Daily Virus Infections Cross 200,000
Apr 15, 2021
WHO, Agencies Urge Countries To Suspend Sale Of Live Wild Mammals
Apr 15, 2021
India's Coronavirus Cases Hit Record As Mumbai Prepares For New Lockdown
Apr 14, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1051 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2220 New Cases , 287 Recoveries And 10 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Blood Clots Are 'Very Rare Side Effects' Of J & J Vaccine : EU By Agencies 20 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

RAHUL CHAUDHARY Hospitable For Hotels By A Correspondent Apr 21, 2021
EU SUPPORT TO EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY Successful Completion By A Correspondent Apr 21, 2021
Time To Turn Over The Page By Hemang Dixit Apr 21, 2021
Climate Change Impacts On Public Health. By Dr.Kedar Karki Apr 21, 2021
Ram Navami 2021: Its Importance And Significance By Agencies Apr 21, 2021
India Announces All Above 18 Years Eligible For Covid-19 Vaccination From May `1 By Agencies Apr 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75