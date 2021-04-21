RAHUL CHAUDHARY Hospitable For Hotels

Like father, Rahul Chaudhary, managing director of CG Group, who is the son of the first Nepali Forbes Billionaire Binod Kumar Chaudhary, has established himself in the hospitality industry in a short period.

Despite the disruption crated by COVID-19 pandemic globally, CG Group’s Fern Hotels And Resorts has made a big progress in India capturing the largest chunk of Indian tourists.

This was revealed by a study made by HVS Anarock India Reports. According to the report, the Fern Hotels & Resorts capture a larger chunk of the Indian Hospitality Sector. For this, the credit goes to junior Chaudhary.

Based in India, he has been able to promote CG’s hospitality chain in the global market making it competitive in terms of quality and services. The recent report is a testimony to his work.

HVS Anarock issued a comprehensive report providing an overview of the Indian hospitality sector, its performance, top brands, prevalent trends and more. The Fern Hotels & Resorts was enlisted as one of the most rapidly growing and expanding hospitality groups in the industry

The report says the Fern Hotels & Resorts celebrates being the top hospitality operator with the highest number of properties opening in 2020 as per the HVS Anarock issued‘Indian Hospitality Overview 2020’ report recently.

The hotel group is a member of CG Hospitality, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global. Notably, for two consecutive years the company has basked in the glory of achieving the number one position in Indian hospitality sphere. The study also highlights major factors at play that reshaped the Indian hospitality in the last one year. One of the main trends observed was a 40% decline in brand signings by keys year-on-year in 2020.

Despite the pandemic induced repercussions and hurdles, the hospitality industry overall registered growth in the past year. Mid-segment hotels emerged as market leaders in the industry in regards to the number of properties signed in 2020. Upscale hotels have also displayed significant increase in market share as compared to the year before. In terms of keys, midscale hotels is the most preferred segment in the country, accounting for 41 per cent of the total signings in by keys in 2020, followed by upscale (37 per cent of total signings), economy (11 per cent of total signings) and luxury (11 per cent of total signings).

The Fern Hotels & Resorts (a member of Concept Hospitality Pvt Ltd & CG Hospitality) has opened the highest number of properties in India in the calendar year 2020, The India Hospitality Review 2020 published last week by HVS India in its report said. “The domestic brands overtook their international peers by opening 69% of properties and 55% by keys,” the report stated. The four other leaders were Marriott, Sarovar Hotels, IHCL and intelli Stay respectively.

CG Corp Global’s Hospitality arm-CG Hospitality, in partnership with Concept Hospitality Pvt Ltd, expressed their gratitude towards the recent findings portrayed by HVS Anarock report on the Indian Hospitality Sector for the year 2020.

In terms of number of keys opened The Fern hotels stood at No. 3 position. IHCL opened the maximum number of hotel keys in 2020 followed by Wyndham hotels in the second position. Overall “the industry set a record with the opening of 4,537 branded keys”, it added. The top four companies in terms of number of keys were, IHCL, Wyndham, The Fern Hotels& Resorts and Sarovar Hotels.

Reacting to the findings of the reports, Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, Concept Hospitality said, “It brings us a great deal of pride and satisfaction to have been positioned as the top player in terms of number of properties opened by us. This is a sheer example of our commitment towards the Indian market and we are in full steam ahead to make our presence more astute.”

The company is confident of 2021 as they plan to open at least 13 hotels in different locations this year. This will take their existing number to 87 hotels. In terms of number of keys, they are likely to add 1156 keys which will take their overall key number to 5217 keys.

The year 2021 witnessed the company successfully foraying into newer cities like Jabalpur, Junagadh, Mussoorie, besides officially entering the north-eastern part of the country with a hotel opening in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Expressing his thoughts on this milestone, Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global, said, “This is a pivotal turn to our story in India where we have been constantly engaging, hustling and harping on the many opportunities it offers. Even though many disruptions were faced globally and domestically, our vision to grow along the Indian hospitality industry is evident and justified with the conclusion of this illuminating report. Considering this immense potential, we are determined to further expand &grow enormously in the coming future, breathing life into a common goal shared by each and every member of our team.”

Currently the company is managing 82 Fern, Zinc by The Fern and Beacon hotels across 67 locations in India, Nepal and Seychelles. The group is at the forefront of responsible hospitality and sustainable tourism. The environment-sensitive philosophy has won brand recognition and accolades for the group. It is the recipient of over 200 National and International awards.

The group operates under The Fern, The Fern Residency, The Zinc by The Fern, Beacon Hotels and a selection of independently branded hotels. The Fern Hotels & Resorts is a professionally managed Hotel Company that is expert in managing and operating environmentally friendly hotel properties.