COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2365 New Cases , 252 Recoveries And 5 Deaths

With 2365 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 292152.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 10448 test (with 10001 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 447Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 2365 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 252 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 276345. The recovery rate is 94.59 percent.

There were 5 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3117. There are 12690 are active cases in the country. Of them, 11675 in home isolation and 1015 are in institutional isolation. There are 170 in ICU and 59 in ventilator.