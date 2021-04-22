Kathmandu Valley Logs 1174 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1174 COVID-19 Cases

April 22, 2021, 5:18 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1174 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 10448 test (with 10001 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 447Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1174 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 1174 cases, Kathmandu districts records 987 cases in Kathmandu and 106 in Lalitpur and 81. There are 52 in ICU and 38 in ventilator.

With 2365 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 292152.

