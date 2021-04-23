Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases

April 23, 2021, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 940 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 9664 test (with 8798 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 866 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 940 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 940 cases, Kathmandu districts records 760 cases in Kathmandu and 106 in Lalitpur and 74. There are 77 in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 2553 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 294601.

There are 47 are in ICU and 11 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 753 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District.
Apr 23, 2021
54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021
Apr 23, 2021
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Leads Global Vaccination Drive During World Immunization Week
Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Apr 23, 2021
KOICA Supported IRDP 2nd Phase Kicks Off At KU
Apr 23, 2021

More on Health

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Leads Global Vaccination Drive During World Immunization Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Zydus Drug Virafin Gets DGCI Nod, It Reduces Need For Oxygen Support, Recovery Time By Agencies 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Banke Faces Shortages Of Hospital Beds As Covid-19 Cases Has Gone Out Of Control By Agencies 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
China Willing To Help India In COVID-19 Fight By REUTERS 13 hours, 45 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1174 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
KOICA Supported IRDP 2nd Phase Kicks Off At KU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
NEPAL’S ECONOMY Growth At 2.7% By A Correspondent Apr 23, 2021
FNCCI Populist Agenda By A Correspondent Apr 23, 2021
Pashupatinath Closed For Public From Today By Agencies Apr 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75