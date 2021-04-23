Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 940 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 9664 test (with 8798 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 866 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 940 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 940 cases, Kathmandu districts records 760 cases in Kathmandu and 106 in Lalitpur and 74. There are 77 in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 2553 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 294601.

There are 47 are in ICU and 11 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 753 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.