Pakistan Offers Medical Support To India

April 26, 2021, 7:07 a.m.

Pakistan has offered medical assistance to India as its longtime rival struggles to respond to a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Pakistani government said in a statement on Saturday that it plans to provide ventilators, personal protective equipment and other items.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together."

India reported more than 349,000 new cases and a death toll of 2,767 on Sunday. Both are single-day records.

Experts partly attribute the spike in case counts to a virus variant with at least two mutations. These are believed to increase the ability of the virus to infect people and evade the immune system.

India and Pakistan have been at odds for decades over the Kashmir region.

Attention is focused on whether Pakistan's offer of assistance will help ease the tensions between the two neighbors.

Agencies

