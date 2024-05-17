PM To Take Confidence Vote On May 20

PM To Take Confidence Vote On May 20

May 17, 2024, 10:36 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat for the purpose of taking a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives (HoR) on May 20.    

The press advisor to the Speaker, Shekhar Adhikari, told the RSS that the PM has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat to include the agenda of the PM's vote of confidence for May.    

As per Article 100 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, the PM should table a motion in HoR for the vote of confidence within 30 days if a political party in a coalition government withdraws its support to the Prime Minister.    

PM Prachanda is going to take the vote of confidence after the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Nepal withdrew its support to the PM on May 13 after the split in the party.    

CPN (UML), Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), CPN (Unified Socialist) and some other political parties in the HoR are the coalition members of the present government formed under the leadership of CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. (RSS)

Agencies

Ceasefire Talks At 'Almost A stalemate': Qatari PM:
May 16, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit China For Summit This Week
May 15, 2024
Streamline Weather Forecasting And Early Warning: Minster Basnet
May 14, 2024
‘You Took My Children’: Netanyahu Heckled as Memorial Day Marked At National Cemetery
May 14, 2024
Israeli Forces Launch Ground Offensive In Jabalia As Death Toll Tops 35,000
May 13, 2024

More on National

The Joint Recovery Action Plan (JRAP) In Nepal Receives £13 Million From FCDO To Meet The Critical Needs Of Western Nepal’s Earthquake-Affected Population By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepal-India Relations Are Unique, Incomparable To Others: DPM Shrestha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
CAN Lifts Suspension Of Sandeep, Paving The Way To Play T 20 World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
PM Prachanda And Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Exchanged Congratulatory Messages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Korean Government Supports USD 9.8 Million To Create Green Jobs In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Madesh Province Along with The Hilly Regions Of Rest Of The Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2024
The Budget Needs To Announce A Special Plan To Promote The Private Sector: Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2024
Nepal's 2081/82 Policy and Programme, Parliament Obstacles:Some Perspectives By Shanker Man Singh May 16, 2024
NOC Deducts The Petro Prices From This Midnight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2024
Ceasefire Talks At 'Almost A stalemate': Qatari PM: By Agencies May 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75