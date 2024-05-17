PM To Take Confidence Vote On May 20

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat for the purpose of taking a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives (HoR) on May 20.

The press advisor to the Speaker, Shekhar Adhikari, told the RSS that the PM has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat to include the agenda of the PM's vote of confidence for May.

As per Article 100 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, the PM should table a motion in HoR for the vote of confidence within 30 days if a political party in a coalition government withdraws its support to the Prime Minister.

PM Prachanda is going to take the vote of confidence after the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Nepal withdrew its support to the PM on May 13 after the split in the party.

CPN (UML), Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), CPN (Unified Socialist) and some other political parties in the HoR are the coalition members of the present government formed under the leadership of CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. (RSS)