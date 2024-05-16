The Joint Recovery Action Plan (JRAP) In Nepal Receives £13 Million From FCDO To Meet The Critical Needs Of Western Nepal’s Earthquake-Affected Population

Following the launch of the Joint Recovery Action Plan (JRAP) for the Western Nepal Earthquake in February 2024 by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) and the Humanitarian Country Team, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) British Embassy in Kathmandu has provided GBP 13 Million for the recovery of the earthquake affected municipalities in Western Nepal.

“The Joint Recovery Action Plan was developed to respond the needs of the disaster-affected communities and to build resilience," said Ms. Hanaa Singer Hamdy, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nepal. “I would like to thank the UK for their support through a Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) to advance a coherent and joint approach across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus in Nepal and help the realization of the UN Reform at the country level.” She added.

The support will be given through a joint programme of IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF, and WFP under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) to ensure effective and close coordination among the various components of the project.

The funding will address the water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, protection, shelter, and food security needs of approximately 50 thousand earthquake-affected people in western Nepal. Integral to the implementation of these initiatives is a strong commitment to accountability to the affected population (AAP), ensuring that resources are utilized judiciously to maximize benefits for the earthquake-affected communities in Jajarkot, Rukum West and Salyan districts. Moreover, the principles of protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) will be integrated from the inception to uphold humanitarian standards in all aspects of the work.

“This new £13m commitment builds on the immediate support the UK provided of £0.5m for immediate humanitarian relief after the earthquake.”, said Pippa Bird, Development Director at the British Embassy Kathmandu. “It is now critical that the most vulnerable and affected communities are supported on their recovery journey, including through the delivery of life-saving services, rebuilding livelihoods and laying the groundwork for long-term, resilient recovery and reconstruction. Alongside this support, the UK will support three affected local governments rehabilitation and reconstruction of several drinking water supply facilities, small irrigation systems, micro-hydro structures, schools and rural roads, for a total of £4.2 million. These infrastructure works will concurrently provide local jobs and ensure long-term resilience to disasters and climate change. We are grateful to all those involved in delivering this important assistance at pace and to the leadership of the RCO to ensure a coherent and targeted approach.”

On 3 November 2023, Nepal’s deadliest earthquake since April 2015 struck Jajarkot, West Rukum and adjoining districts in Karnali Province. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which was followed by over 300 aftershocks of more than 4.0 magnitude, killed 154 (84 females and 70 males, including 81 children), injured 366, and displaced tens of thousands of people, forcing many to sleep outside in freezing overnight temperatures for fear of aftershocks.

The Chief Executive of the NDRRMA Anil Pokhrel said, “FCDO has been consistently supporting the Government of Nepal’s Humanitarian Response including reconstruction and recovery. The NDRRMA welcomes the additional financial contribution from FCDO which will help address the critical needs of the earthquake-affected municipalities in Karnali Province.”

The overarching goal of the Joint Recovery Action Plan (JRAP)-Western Nepal Earthquake is to complement the ongoing Government of Nepal’s reconstruction and recovery endeavors while strengthening resilience in the face of future disasters. With a targeted funding of USD 96 million, the JRAP aims to assist 250,000 individuals across various clusters, underscoring a concerted effort to build back better, promoting green –reducing carbon footprint– and resilient construction materials and local jobs while fostering resilience in vulnerable communities. Out of the total funding need, FCDO is providing GBP 13 million (equivalent to USD 16.2 million).