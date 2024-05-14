‘You Took My Children’: Netanyahu Heckled as Memorial Day Marked At National Cemetery

‘You Took My Children’: Netanyahu Heckled as Memorial Day Marked At National Cemetery

May 14, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

At military cemeteries across the country, somber ceremonies focus on the heavy losses of October 7; Gallant says war against Hamas will shape Israel’s future ‘for decades to come’

Israel’s best values are reflected in those who fell in defense of the country, and it is for the sake of those values that Israel continues to fight against Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Memorial Day ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery on Monday, which began following the two-minute siren at 11 a.m.

“At the beginning of the current war, which began with the terrible massacre, we heard of countless acts of sacrifice, stories of heroism and displays of mutual commitment that will be remembered for generations,” Netanyahu said in the Hall of Remembrance, focusing his attention on the October 7 Hamas massacre.

“Our loved ones who fell in battle represent our eternal values. Love of man and nation, love of country, willingness to sacrifice and belief in the righteousness of the path,” he added in a speech that was interrupted by protests.

Israelis honor citizens killed in war or terrorist attacks. On this Memorial Day, many focused on the conflict in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told them that victory will "ensure their future."

People across the country paused for two minutes to pay tribute to generations of war dead. Netanyahu spoke at a ceremony in Jerusalem, framing the conflict as one for their survival. "It's either us -- Israel -- or them -- the Hamas monsters, either continued existence, liberty, security and prosperity, or destruction, slaughter, rape and enslavement," he said.

Netanyahu said the Israelis' war of independence is "not over yet." "We will realize the goals of victory and at the center of them is the return of all our hostages home," he said.

Netanyahu has faced criticism throughout the conflict. He did again as a heckler interrupted the proceedings. Many Israelis are angry about the failures of security before the Hamas attack and about the fighting that's followed. They are watching as their forces press ahead with the offensive in Gaza.

Al Jazeera reports the troops have ordered staff at a hospital in the southern city of Rafah to evacuate. The soldiers have forced hundreds of displaced families who had taken refuge at six schools to leave.

Agencies

Streamline Weather Forecasting And Early Warning: Minster Basnet
May 14, 2024
Israeli Forces Launch Ground Offensive In Jabalia As Death Toll Tops 35,000
May 13, 2024
Nepal-India Jamunaha Border Closed For Three Days
May 12, 2024
UN General Assembly Revives Palestinian Membership Bid
May 11, 2024
North Korea Says It Test-fired Controllable Shells For Rocket Launcher System
May 11, 2024

More on International

Israeli Forces Launch Ground Offensive In Jabalia As Death Toll Tops 35,000 By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Russia Says Its Forces Seized Five Villages In Eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
UN General Assembly Revives Palestinian Membership Bid By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
North Korea Says It Test-fired Controllable Shells For Rocket Launcher System By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Putin Stresses Russia's Nuclear Capabilities On Victory Day By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
China's President Xi Charts Shared Future' With Serbia By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

EU-Nepal Business Forum 2024: Celebrating 50 Years Of Relations And Promoting European Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2024
Streamline Weather Forecasting And Early Warning: Minster Basnet By Agencies May 14, 2024
Miss Universe Nepal 2024’s Registration Open By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2024
This Monsoon Is Expected To Rain More Than Average By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2024
Global IME Bank Was Honored As The Best Bank By Global Finance Magazine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75