‘You Took My Children’: Netanyahu Heckled as Memorial Day Marked At National Cemetery

At military cemeteries across the country, somber ceremonies focus on the heavy losses of October 7; Gallant says war against Hamas will shape Israel’s future ‘for decades to come’

Israel’s best values are reflected in those who fell in defense of the country, and it is for the sake of those values that Israel continues to fight against Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Memorial Day ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery on Monday, which began following the two-minute siren at 11 a.m.

“At the beginning of the current war, which began with the terrible massacre, we heard of countless acts of sacrifice, stories of heroism and displays of mutual commitment that will be remembered for generations,” Netanyahu said in the Hall of Remembrance, focusing his attention on the October 7 Hamas massacre.

“Our loved ones who fell in battle represent our eternal values. Love of man and nation, love of country, willingness to sacrifice and belief in the righteousness of the path,” he added in a speech that was interrupted by protests.

Israelis honor citizens killed in war or terrorist attacks. On this Memorial Day, many focused on the conflict in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told them that victory will "ensure their future."

People across the country paused for two minutes to pay tribute to generations of war dead. Netanyahu spoke at a ceremony in Jerusalem, framing the conflict as one for their survival. "It's either us -- Israel -- or them -- the Hamas monsters, either continued existence, liberty, security and prosperity, or destruction, slaughter, rape and enslavement," he said.

Netanyahu said the Israelis' war of independence is "not over yet." "We will realize the goals of victory and at the center of them is the return of all our hostages home," he said.

Netanyahu has faced criticism throughout the conflict. He did again as a heckler interrupted the proceedings. Many Israelis are angry about the failures of security before the Hamas attack and about the fighting that's followed. They are watching as their forces press ahead with the offensive in Gaza.

Al Jazeera reports the troops have ordered staff at a hospital in the southern city of Rafah to evacuate. The soldiers have forced hundreds of displaced families who had taken refuge at six schools to leave.