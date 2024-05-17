Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Madesh Province Along with The Hilly Regions Of Rest Of The Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

May 17, 2024, 10:32 a.m.

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Joint Recovery Action Plan (JRAP) In Nepal Receives £13 Million From FCDO To Meet The Critical Needs Of Western Nepal’s Earthquake-Affected Population
May 16, 2024
The Budget Needs To Announce A Special Plan To Promote The Private Sector: Chandra Dhakal
May 16, 2024
NOC Deducts The Petro Prices From This Midnight
May 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces
May 16, 2024
Nepal-India Relations Are Unique, Incomparable To Others: DPM Shrestha
May 15, 2024

