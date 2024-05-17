Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Madesh Province Along with The Hilly Regions Of Rest Of The Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.