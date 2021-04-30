COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5657 New Cases , 928 Recoveries And 33 Deaths

With 5657 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 323187.

In 15,391 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 5,657 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 525 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 70 people. The Ministry said that 888 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 280167. The recovery rate is 88. percent.

There were 33 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3279. Of the active patients, 331 are admitted to the ICU and 115 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

Currently, there are 38,813 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,678 patients are admitted to various institutional isolation and 36,135 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 55 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.