Kathmandu Valley Logs 2495 COVID-19 Cases

May 1, 2021, 5:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2495 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 14968 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 5763 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 566 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 60 people. Of 2495 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1932 cases in Kathmandu and 355 in Lalitpur and 208 in Bhaktapur. Out of the total infection, 997 in institutional isolation, there are 134 are in ICU and 56 persons in ventilator in Kathmandu valley.

