Weather Forecast For May 1: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province , mainly fair in rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
