Weather Forecast For May 1: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

Weather Forecast For May 1: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

May 1, 2021, 6:45 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province , mainly fair in rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army Mountain Cleaning Team Collected 5,154 KG Of Waste
May 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2956 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5657 New Cases , 928 Recoveries And 33 Deaths
Apr 30, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Set To Generate Power From May 24
Apr 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 30 Generally Cloudy Across Nepal
Apr 30, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 30 Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 29: Generally Cloudy In The Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For April 27: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast For April 26: Partly Cloudy In The Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For April 25: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Mountain Cleaning Team Collected 5,154 KG Of Waste By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2021
Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge By Agencies May 01, 2021
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays By Agencies May 01, 2021
MoPH Warned For Health Crisis Due To Spike COVID-19 Cases By Agencies Apr 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2956 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2021
Former Queen Komal Undergoing Plasma Therapy By Agencies Apr 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75