Kathmandu Valley Logs 3666 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3666 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 16,658 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 7,388 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 518 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 60 people.

Of 3666 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2922 cases in Kathmandu and 512 in Laitpur and 222 in Bhaktapur.

With 7388 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 343418.