Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 3 Across Nepal

May 3, 2021, 6:48 a.m.

There are mostly cloudy in the hilly areas partly to generally cloudy partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the country.

