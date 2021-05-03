Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 3 Across Nepal

There are mostly cloudy in the hilly areas partly to generally cloudy partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the country.

