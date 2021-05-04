COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7587 Cases , 1775 Recoveries And 55 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7587 Cases, 1775 Recoveries, And 55 Deaths

May 4, 2021, 5:27 p.m.

With 7587 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 351005.

In 16,131 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 7,589 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update. Out of 571 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 73 people.

Currently, there are 59,798 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4,278 patients are admitted to various institutional isolations and 55,520 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 253 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 616 are admitted to the ICU and 179 are receiving treatment under ventilator facility. There were 55 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3417.

1,775 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 287,790 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is at 82 per cent.

