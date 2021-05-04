JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara

JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara

May 4, 2021, 5:38 p.m.

JICA will support Improvement of the Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara through the Master Plan Study for the Waste Water Management

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Nepal signed an agreement on the Master Plan Study for the Waste Water Management in Pokhara Metropolitan City.

The project is aiming to improve the overall citywide inclusive sanitary environment, and the Master Plan will develop the longer, medium and short term plans for the metropolis. It will also contribute to the achievement of SDGs Goals 6. Despite being the second largest city and tourist hub of the country, Pokhara lacks the proper waste water management system and practice.

There is no sewerage system and all waste water is treated onsite. Moreover, onsite sanitation is often not properly maintained and regulated as wastewater leakage, thus overflow occurs raising consistent risk of deteriorating the quality of ground water. In addition, nine lakes including Phewa Lake and its surrounding area are internationally recognized as important wetland of its biodiversity and registered under Ramsar Convention.

The Master Plan Study will introduce environment management mechanism including monitoring and evaluation plan for wetlands under the Ramsar Convention and provide necessary capacity development to Pokhara Metropolitan City (PMC) for implementation.

The Study will be conducted as technical assistance from JICA in close coordination and consultation with the Ministry of Water Supply, Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Management and PMC Office. At present, the Project on Improvement of Water Supply in Pokhara City is ongoing under grant assistance that constructs facilities like 45 MLD water treatment plant, reservoirs as well as expand and rehabilitates distribution network of water supply

