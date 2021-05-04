Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements

Passengers will receive a cancellation notification and will be required to rebook their quarantine accommodation

May 4, 2021, 1:06 p.m.

DOHA, Qatar — The State of Qatar has imposed new entry requirements for passengers arriving from six countries – Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka – with travellers from these countries needing to enter extended periods of mandatory quarantine of 10 days.

As a result of these new and immediate requirements, Discover Qatar must, with regret, cancel all customers’ existing hotel bookings, regardless of country of origin, for Welcome Home quarantine accommodation from 29 April and anyone holding a booking will need to rebook.

All customers will be refunded in full following the cancellation and an email confirming this along with details of how they can rebook packages depending on their country of origin. Unfortunately, due to the additional demand for quarantine accommodation, it may not be possible for customers to rebook the same accommodation previously selected, as many hotels will be allocated to travellers arriving from the specific six countries.

Discover Qatar greatly regrets the inconvenience this will cause to those customers who have already arranged for quarantine but it is necessary to comply with the new entry conditions to Qatar introduced by the government in response to the changing situation internationally. Due to the short timescales of the restrictions and the numbers of bookings affected, it is not possible to contact everyone individually to make alternative arrangements and customers can make their new arrangements online.

Mandatory quarantine is a requirement for passengers from the six countries arriving in Qatar as their final destination and this is regardless of previous vaccination history or immunity against COVID-19. Maintaining public health and safety is the primary concern of Discover Qatar whilst also accommodating those who need to travel to the country.

The stringent hotel quarantine requirements continue to protect Qatar and its residents while relieving the burden on medical staff and facilities by safeguarding against any COVID-19 additional transmissions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering
May 04, 2021
Coca-Cola Pledges To Help “StoptheSpread” Of COVID-19 In Nepal
May 04, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 4 Across Nepal
May 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3666 COVID-19 Cases
May 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7388 New Cases , 2022 Recoveries And 37 Deaths
May 03, 2021

More on National

Japanese Government Honors Ms. Yamane Masako By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
Lockdown Start From Today By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
China Pledges To Deepen Anti-pandemic Cooperation With South Asian Countries: Chinese Foreign Minister By Xinhua 6 days, 5 hours ago
Foreign Ministers Of Five Asian Countries Including China Agree To Strengthen Cooperation To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Japan Extends Grant Aids For Improvement of Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Prime Minister Oli Inaugurates Bhimsensthmbha (Dharahara) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period By Agencies May 04, 2021
World Day For Safety And Health At Work By Agencies May 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
Coca-Cola Pledges To Help “StoptheSpread” Of COVID-19 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
I Can’t Breathe. We Heard Those Words In America And Our World Was Shaken. By Scott DeLisi May 04, 2021
All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14 By Agencies May 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75