Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements

DOHA, Qatar — The State of Qatar has imposed new entry requirements for passengers arriving from six countries – Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka – with travellers from these countries needing to enter extended periods of mandatory quarantine of 10 days.

As a result of these new and immediate requirements, Discover Qatar must, with regret, cancel all customers’ existing hotel bookings, regardless of country of origin, for Welcome Home quarantine accommodation from 29 April and anyone holding a booking will need to rebook.

All customers will be refunded in full following the cancellation and an email confirming this along with details of how they can rebook packages depending on their country of origin. Unfortunately, due to the additional demand for quarantine accommodation, it may not be possible for customers to rebook the same accommodation previously selected, as many hotels will be allocated to travellers arriving from the specific six countries.

Discover Qatar greatly regrets the inconvenience this will cause to those customers who have already arranged for quarantine but it is necessary to comply with the new entry conditions to Qatar introduced by the government in response to the changing situation internationally. Due to the short timescales of the restrictions and the numbers of bookings affected, it is not possible to contact everyone individually to make alternative arrangements and customers can make their new arrangements online.

Mandatory quarantine is a requirement for passengers from the six countries arriving in Qatar as their final destination and this is regardless of previous vaccination history or immunity against COVID-19. Maintaining public health and safety is the primary concern of Discover Qatar whilst also accommodating those who need to travel to the country.

The stringent hotel quarantine requirements continue to protect Qatar and its residents while relieving the burden on medical staff and facilities by safeguarding against any COVID-19 additional transmissions.