Weather Forecast For May 4 Across Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to continue at a few places of the country tonight.