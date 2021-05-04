Weather Forecast For May 4 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 4 Across Nepal

May 4, 2021, 6:38 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly to generally cloudy Province 2, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to continue at a few places of the country tonight.

