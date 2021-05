Nepali Popular Singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan Is No More

Popular Nepali singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan died today. He was admitted to Nuro Hospital at Sundhara Kathmandu since last week following chest complication. He died while undergoing treatment.

Born in small town in Chautara on 1938, he was a single composer and regional playback singer. He recorded hundreds of sings in Nepali and Newari language. He is also known as king of romantic melody.

He also sing as a playback singer of Nepali film Maitighar with Indian singer.

According to musician Laxman Karna, he died due to nuro related complications reports Deshsanchar.