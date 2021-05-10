Kathmandu Valley Will Be Under Prohibitory Order For 15 Days

The District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (DCCMC) has recommended extending the ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley by 15 days reports media.

"The meeting of DCCMC held yesterday recommended to extend the prohibitory order for 15 days," said Kali Prasad Parajuli, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

He said that the final decision as to the extension of lockdown will be taken by tomorrow evening.