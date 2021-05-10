Kathmandu Valley Will Be Under Prohibitory Order For 15 Days

Kathmandu Valley Will Be Under Prohibitory Order For 15 Days

May 10, 2021, 6:39 p.m.

The District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (DCCMC) has recommended extending the ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley by 15 days reports media.

"The meeting of DCCMC held yesterday recommended to extend the prohibitory order for 15 days," said Kali Prasad Parajuli, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

He said that the final decision as to the extension of lockdown will be taken by tomorrow evening.

Agencies

NAC Wide-Body Plane Flying To Beijing Tonight To Collect Oxygen Cylinders
May 10, 2021
PM Oli Fails To Secure Vote Of Confidence
May 10, 2021
China's Sinovac Vaccine Prevents Deaths And ICU Hospitalization 100 Percent: Turkish Doctors
May 10, 2021
Over 3.2 Million Die Due To COVID-19 Globally, 93 Million Recoveries
May 10, 2021
India’s Ten States Account For Over 71 Percent Of New COVID-19 Cases
May 10, 2021

More on News

PM Oli Fails To Secure Vote Of Confidence By Agencies 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal Airlines To Send Its A330 Aircraft To China To Bring Medical Equipment By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Chinese Anti-epidemic Supplies To Be Sent To Nepal: Spokesperson By Xinhua 3 days, 1 hour ago
Door-To-Door Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients: Minister Gurung By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
CPN-UML Standing Committee Meeting Discusses To Obtain Vote In Parliament By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Nepali Popular Singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3607 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9127 New Cases, 4,022 Recoveries And 139 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2021
NAC Wide-Body Plane Flying To Beijing Tonight To Collect Oxygen Cylinders By Agencies May 10, 2021
Increasing Calls For The Government Of PM Narendra Modi To Lock Down By REUTERS May 10, 2021
China's Sinovac Vaccine Prevents Deaths And ICU Hospitalization 100 Percent: Turkish Doctors By Agencies May 10, 2021
Over 3.2 Million Die Due To COVID-19 Globally, 93 Million Recoveries By Agencies May 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75