Kathmandu Valley Logs 3927 COVID-19 Cases

May 11, 2021, 9:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3927 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20,596 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 720 done in the past 24 hours, total of 9,483 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Of 3607 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2788 cases in Kathmandu and 602 in Lalitpur and 537 in Bhaktapur.

With 9,317new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 403794.

