Nepal Has Suspended All International Flights By May 31

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) extended the suspension of international flights till May 31. In its notice, CAAN informs international airlines not to open passenger booking till May 31.
CAAN, however, said that the two flights between Kathmandu-New Delhi under bubble agreement will continue. Nepal Airlines and Indian Airlines will fly each flight a week.
