The United States Announces $2.75 Million Funding Support To Nepal

May 13, 2021, 3:58 p.m.

The United States continues to provide ongoing support to meet the immediate needs of Nepali people.

Today, U.S. announced another $2.75M in funding that is earmarked for crucial oxygen generating plants, liquid oxygen storage tanks, & oxygen transportation cylinders.

