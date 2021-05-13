The United States Announces $2.75 Million Funding Support To Nepal

The United States continues to provide ongoing support to meet the immediate needs of Nepali people.
Today, U.S. announced another $2.75M in funding that is earmarked for crucial oxygen generating plants, liquid oxygen storage tanks, & oxygen transportation cylinders.
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
