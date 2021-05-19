Weather Forecast For May 19: Rain Is Likely To Occur Western Parts Of Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.