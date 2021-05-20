Medical Equipment Arrived In Kathmandu From Spain

Spain Hands Medical Consignment To Nepal

May 20, 2021, 3:03 p.m.

Flag of Spain support to Flag of Nepal bringing in oxygen cylinders and concentrators and more through European Union Civil Protection Mechanism

Medical equipment provided by the Government of Spain through the European Union Protection Mechanism arrived today. It was brought by a chartered flight. The equipment includes 50 oxygen cylinders, 20 oxygen concentrators, spare parts of oxygen plants, 77 ventilators, 14 respiratory, 164,000 antigen test kits,2.4 million masks, 42,500 pairs of gloves and 30,000 isolation gowns.

E10MwOcVIAEb9Bt.jpg

Amid a function at TIA, Magdy Martinez Soliman, Director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), handed over all the equipment to the Minister of Population and Health Rhidayesh Tripathy.

During the program, Nona Deprez, European Union Ambassador to Nepal, Honorary Consul of Spain to Nepal and other officials from the Nepal government were also present.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with Minister for External Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, yesterday.

Minister Gyawali thanked the Government of Spain for its generous support of medical equipment and supplies. He stated that the support received from the friendly Government and people of Spain would be valuable at a time when Nepal is battling the surge of new variants of COVID-19.

spain medicine.jpg

Photo twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

