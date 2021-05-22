COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8591 New Cases, 8848 Recoveries And 129 Deaths

May 22, 2021, 5:14 p.m.

With 8591 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 505643.

In 20105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8591 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 748 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 389 people.

Currently, there are 115806 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7703 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108105 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 866 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1732 are admitted to the ICU, and 523 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8848 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 383684 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is 75.88per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 129 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6153.

