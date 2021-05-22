USAID Handed Over Medical Supplies To Nepal

From the American People: The first of several flights w/emergency aid from USAID. According to USAID, they have started arriving in Nepal. These health supplies will help protect health care workers and battle the recent surge in COVID19 cases in the country.

In response to the request of the Government of Nepal in the context of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Government of the United States of America has sent a cargo aircraft containing important medical supplies.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the support materials--first of the three chartered aircraft arriving within the next two days--were received by Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Jageshwar Gautam from the officials of the Embassy of the United States of America and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Kathmandu this afternoon.

The materials handed over today include surgical masks, face shields, and gloves. This is in addition to the earlier support received from USAID including 100 units of ventilators, Covid-19 testing facilities and equipment, oxygen-related materials, personal protection equipment (PPEs) and other life-saving medical supplies.

USAID is scheduled to hand over 1,000 oxygen cylinders to the Ministry of Health and Population tomorrow. The much-needed medical support has been instrumental in saving lives and complementing the national initiatives for treatment, prevention and control of Covid-19.

The Government of Nepal expresses deep gratitude to the Government and friendly people of the United States of America for the solidarity extended to the people of Nepal, reflecting the longstanding bilateral relations marked by friendship and cooperation. The effort made by the United States Embassy and USAID in Kathmandu for the timely delivery of the support materials has been acknowledged with appreciation.

