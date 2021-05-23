China Provides Nepal 150 Cylinders Containing 30,000 Liters of Liquid Oxygen

May 23, 2021, 4:08 p.m.

Today Nepal received 150 cylinders containing 30 thousand liters of liquid oxygen provided by the Tibetan Autofocus Region TAR Government of China at Tatopani border port.

“We thank the Tibetan Autofocus Region TAR Government for this support,” tweets the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chinese officials handed over 30,000 Liters of liquid oxygen from TAR of China have been handed over to Nepal at Zhangmu/Tatopani border port!

Tatopani Chinese suppport.jpg

Tatopani Chinese support.jpg

Tatopani china medical support.jpg

china support Nepal.jpg

