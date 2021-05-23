China Provides Nepal 150 Cylinders Containing 30,000 Liters of Liquid Oxygen

Today Nepal received 150 cylinders containing 30 thousand liters of liquid oxygen provided by the Tibetan Autofocus Region TAR Government of China at Tatopani border port.

“We thank the Tibetan Autofocus Region TAR Government for this support,” tweets the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

