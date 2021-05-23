COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7598 New Cases, 7664 Recoveries And 197 Deaths

With 7598 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 513241.

In 18965 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7598 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 931 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 316 people.

Currently, there are 115547 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7349 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108198 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 894 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1721 are admitted to the ICU, and 484 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7664 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 383684 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is 76.03per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 197 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6328.