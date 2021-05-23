Kathmandu Valley Logs 2821 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2821 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 18965 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2821 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Of 2821 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1761 cases in Kathmandu and 694 in Lalitpur and 366 in Bhaktapur.

With 7598 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 513241.