Singapore Based Foundation Provides Medical Support To Nepal

Temasek Foundation International, a Singapore based foundation, in collaboration with MiRXES Pvt Ltd and Lotus Life Foundation, has provided urgent medical items to Nepal to support its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The medical items include PCR kits, pulse oximeters, RNA extraction machines and kits as well as 30 units of tele-ventilators and 6 units of ventilators.

A Nepal Airlines cargo flight carrying those items reached at the Tribhuvan International Airport this evening. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population received those medical items. Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also present on the occasion.

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks to the Temasek Foundation International as well as its various collaborators for this generous support.