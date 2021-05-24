COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7220 New Cases, 7135Recoveries And 185 Deaths

May 24, 2021, 4:58 p.m.

With 7220 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 520461.

In 19,846 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7,220 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Likewise, out of 607 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 205 people.

Currently, there are 115,447 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, are 7,376 admitted to various institutional isolations and 108,071 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 924 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,697 are admitted to the ICU, and 467 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7,135 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 398,483 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 76.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 185 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6,531.

