Minister Gyawali Requested US To Accord Due Priority To Nepal During The distribution Of Surplus Vaccines

May 24, 2021, 7:21 p.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali requested Wendy Sherman, the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America, to accord due priority to Nepal during the distribution of surplus vaccines among the developing nations.

During his telephone conversation with the Deputy Secretary of State, minister Gyawali discussed various matters concerning Nepal-US relations, cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and common international agendas figured during the talk. While expressing satisfaction on the overall state of Nepal-US relations, the two sides agreed to take forward bilateral and multilateral engagements in their mutual interests.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs,minister Gyawali conveyed the gratitude of the Government of Nepal to the United States for the generous COVID-related cooperation, which helped scale up the national capacity to address the pandemic. Commending the US leadership in garnering collaborative response against the global pandemic, the Foreign Minister requested the Deputy Secretary of State to accord due priority to Nepal during the distribution of surplus vaccines among the developing nations.

Deputy Secretary Sherman assured that the new US Administration will continue to extend cooperation in Nepal’s socioeconomic sector, including recent fight against the pandemic. Appreciating the friendship the two countries have enjoyed over the decades, she hoped that key projects in the pipeline under US cooperation would open up further avenues of prosperity for Nepal.

They also agreed to accelerate economic partnerships in view of the uphill task of post-COVID recovery.

