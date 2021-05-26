Weather Forecast For May 26 Partial Effect Of Cyclone Yaas Across Nepal

With the partial effect of cyclone YAAS, which has landed in Indian state of West Bengal, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1. There are possibilities of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.