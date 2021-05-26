Weather Forecast For May 26 Partial Effect Of Cyclone Yaas Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 26 Partial Effect Of Cyclone Yaas Across Nepal

May 26, 2021, 6:41 a.m.

With the partial effect of cyclone YAAS, which has landed in Indian state of West Bengal, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1. There are possibilities of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KMC Announces A Drive To Test 50,000 People In Five Days
May 26, 2021
US, Iran Resume Indirect Talks Over Nuclear Deal
May 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2613COVID-19 Cases
May 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8389 New Cases, 6404 Recoveries And 169 Deaths
May 25, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Refutes The Charges Of Excessive Air Fair With Indian Travelling To Saudi Arabia
May 25, 2021

More on Health

Use Vaccines To Contain Deaths, Not Pandemic: WHO Expert By Agencies 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2613COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 24 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8389 New Cases, 6404 Recoveries And 169 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 32 minutes ago
WHO Seeks 10% Of Each Country Vaccinated By September By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2785 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7220 New Cases, 7135Recoveries And 185 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

KMC Announces A Drive To Test 50,000 People In Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2021
NRB Bars BFIs From Short-Term Investment In Share Market By Agencies May 26, 2021
US, Iran Resume Indirect Talks Over Nuclear Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley CDOs Decides To Shut Down Groceries And Restricts Morning Walks From May 28 By Agencies May 25, 2021
Buddha Purnima 2021: Celebration of Buddha Jayanti By Agencies May 25, 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021: The Blood Moon On May 26 By Agencies May 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75