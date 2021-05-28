India Noting Stabilisation Of The Second Wave Of COVID-19

India Noting Stabilisation Of The Second Wave Of COVID-19

May 28, 2021, 6:45 a.m.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown and Cases News Live Updates: Today's Covid numbers: Delhi (1072 cases), Mumbai (1266 cases), Kolkata (1489 cases), Bengaluru (5949 cases), Chennai (2779 cases)

Indian government said that the country is noting a stabilisation of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. “It is reassuring that we are on the downswing of the second wave, and it will be sustained if restrictions open up systematically as the time comes,” Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said during a briefing.

Meanwhile, amid the crippling shortage of vaccines in several states, the Health Ministry said that more than 1.84 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 11 lakh doses within the next three days.

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 2,11,298 new Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu was the top contributor with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala saw 28,798 cases. Active cases decline to 24.19 lakh, a reduction of over 75,000 on Wednesday. However, the country also recorded 3,847 deaths reported on Wednesday. While Maharashtra witnessed 1,013 deaths, Karnataka saw 530 and Tamil Nadu 475.

, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought procurement of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children. This comes after the US pharma company sought fast-track approval for its jab in India. The US major has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees. “We shud procure this vaccine asap for our children,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Nepal Getting Positive Response To Bring Vaccines: PM Oli
May 28, 2021
Seventeen-Year-Old Summits Mount Everest
May 28, 2021
Tokyo 2020 COVID-19 Rules Insufficient: US Experts
May 28, 2021
Kalinga Literary Festival Bhava Samvad (Online Literary Series) Completed
May 27, 2021
Bangladesh Government Approves Proposal To Buy Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine At $10 Per Dose
May 27, 2021

More on India

Cyclone Yaas Batters Bengal And Odisha By Agencies 1 day ago
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar In US; Covid Vaccines For India, Neighbours On Agenda By Agencies 3 days ago
Cyclone Yaas May Unleash Strong Wind And Heavy Rainfall In West Bengal on May 26 By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Delhi's Positivity Rate Drops Below 5%, Daily Covid Tally Dips To 3,009 By Agencies 6 days ago
Aerosols Can Travel Up To 10 Meters By Agencies 1 week ago
India Reports Highest Daily Fatalities By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

IFC Invests $10 Million In Dolma Impact Fund II To Help Small Businesses And Support Economic Recovery In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021
Nepal Getting Positive Response To Bring Vaccines: PM Oli By Agencies May 28, 2021
Seventeen-Year-Old Summits Mount Everest By Agencies May 28, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Appealed Neighors And Other Allies To Assit Nepal With Covid-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021
Tokyo 2020 COVID-19 Rules Insufficient: US Experts By Agencies May 28, 2021
Heavy Rain Fall Likely At Some Places of Eastern, Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75