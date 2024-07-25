IOC Names Hosts Of Winter Games

International Olympic Committee officials have named the hosts of two Winter Games, days before the Summer Games in Paris. They chose the French Alps for 2030 and Salt Lake City, in the US, for 2034.

IOC officials are concerned about the effects of climate change on snow sports. So, they broke with history on Wednesday and named two hosts at the same time. They had struggled to find candidates willing to shoulder the costs of infrastructure, security, and venues, and the bids were the only ones they received.

Organizers in France faced some uncertainty during elections there and could not deliver the necessary financial guarantees. They will need to follow through with a financial commitment by October.

French President Emmanuel Macron helped present the bid. "France has a long tradition of hosting the Games, with, at each edition, the same desire to push the limits of excellence to offer the world Games that will make history," he said.

Officials in Salt Lake City saw their town host the Winter Games in 2002, an event marred by a bribery scandal. They had wanted to bid for 2030 but felt that would be too soon after Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Summer Games. "Our world needs the Olympics and Paralympics movement now more than ever," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. "And we will make you proud."

Officials in Sapporo, Japan, wanted to bring the Games back there in 2030 or 2034. But they saw public opinion turn against them after a corruption scandal three years ago at the Summer Games in Tokyo. They could not convince residents to get behind their bid.