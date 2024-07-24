85 % Paddy Plantation Completes Nationwide

Paddy plantation has been completed on 84.5 per cent of rice fields across the country so far.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, paddy plantation has been carried out in 1.18 million hectares of 1.39 million hectares of paddy fields.

According to the Ministry, this year's plantation is 15 per cent higher than the same period last year. The paddy plantation was completed in about 69 per cent during the same period last year.

By now, paddy plantation has been completed in the largest area of paddy fields in Sudurpashchim Province followed by Karnali and Gandaki Province.

In Sudurpashchim Province, paddy plantation has been completed in 96.3 per cent of the paddy field (168,156 hectares) while 93 per cent (38,955 hectares)of the total paddy field in Karnali and 84.3 per cent (80,932 hectares) of paddy field in Gandaki Province has been completed by Sunday.

Paddy is grown on around 174,576 hectares of paddy field in the Sudurpashchim Province, 41,904 hectares in Karnali Province and 96,053 hectares in Gandaki Province.

Paddy plantation has been completed in 83.8 per cent (95,988 hectares) of paddy field in Bagmati, 83.4 per cent (260,024 hectares) in Lumbini and 82.7 per cent (228,514 hectares) of the total paddy fields in Koshi Province till the date.

Paddy is being cultivated in around 114,561 hectares of land in Bagmati Province, in 311,643 hectares of land in Lumbini Province and 276,386 hectares of land in Koshi Province

Likewise, the lowest paddy plantation has been done in Madhes where plantation has completed in 80.6 per cent of the paddy fields.

The paddy plantation has been completed in around 308,901 hectares of land of the total paddy field of 383,150 hectares in Madhes Province.