Kathmandu Valley Logs 2324 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2324 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19913 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2324 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 2324 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1796 cases in Kathmandu and 315 in Lalitpur and 213in Bhaktapur.

With 6855 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Fridnay Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 549111.