NAC A330 To Bring A Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine On Monday

NAC A330 To Bring A Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine On Monday

May 28, 2021, 8:33 p.m.

A wide-body plane of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), A 330, is flying to Beijing to bring in anti-COVID vaccines on Monday.

Dil Prasad Paudel, managing director of NAC, said that preparations were made to send the A 330 wide-body airplane to Beijing to bring in the vaccines.

On a telephone conversation with Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had on Monday announced that China would provide a million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal as grant assistance.

"We are preparing to send the A 330 wide-body plane to China to bring in a million doses of vaccines provided by China as per the urge of the President," said Paudel.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Government To Provide Vaccine For Eligible Nepali: PM Oli
May 28, 2021
Nepal To Allow Passengers Flight To Qatar, China And Turkey From June 1
May 28, 2021
Nepal Getting Positive Response To Bring Vaccines: PM Oli
May 28, 2021
Seventeen-Year-Old Summits Mount Everest
May 28, 2021
India Noting Stabilisation Of The Second Wave Of COVID-19
May 28, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2324 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6855 New Cases, 9841 Recoveries And 96 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2367 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6731 New Cases7226 Recoveries And 106 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Bangladesh Government Approves Proposal To Buy Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine At $10 Per Dose By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 168 Million By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Government To Provide Vaccine For Eligible Nepali: PM Oli By Agencies May 28, 2021
Nepal To Allow Passengers Flight To Qatar, China And Turkey From June 1 By Agencies May 28, 2021
The Post-pandemic Era Can Be A New Era For Asia's Roads, Too By Chen Chen, Ravi Peri May 28, 2021
Finland Channels Critical Support To Nepal To Combat Coronavirus Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021
United Kingdom Provides 260 Units Of Ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP Machines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021
IFC Invests $10 Million In Dolma Impact Fund II To Help Small Businesses And Support Economic Recovery In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75