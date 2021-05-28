NAC A330 To Bring A Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine On Monday

A wide-body plane of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), A 330, is flying to Beijing to bring in anti-COVID vaccines on Monday.
Dil Prasad Paudel, managing director of NAC, said that preparations were made to send the A 330 wide-body airplane to Beijing to bring in the vaccines.
On a telephone conversation with Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had on Monday announced that China would provide a million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal as grant assistance.
"We are preparing to send the A 330 wide-body plane to China to bring in a million doses of vaccines provided by China as per the urge of the President," said Paudel.
Source: The Rising Nepal
