Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record

May 7, 2021, 7:56 p.m.

Legendary climber Kami Rita broke his own record by scaling the world's highest peak 25 times. The first team of climbers reached the summit of 8848.86 meters high Everest, at 6:00 pm, today.

Kami had scaled Mt Everest for the first time in 1994 May 13. Between 1994 to 2021 he scaled the peak 25 times, K2 and Lhotse one time, Manaslu thrice, and Cho Oyu eight times. Kami Rita Sherpa, as such, holds the record for "Most climbs over 8000m".

According to a report, 12 climbing Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks under the management of Expedition Operators of Nepal (EOA) have reached the top of Mount Everest, becoming the first climbers of the season to conquer the new altitude of the world's highest mountain from the Nepal side.

E0yTMRhUYAcFpI1.jpg

With the opening of the route, more than 400 foreign climbers along with their high altitude workers will attempt to scale the mountain,

Legendary climber Kami Rita broke his own record by scaling the world's highest peak 25 times. Kami Rita Sherpa, made the 25th successful ascent as a leader of the rope fixing team, along with 11 other climbing Sherpas.

Photo Courtesy: Seven Summit Treks

