Thailand Handed Over Forty-six Oxygen Concentrators To Nepal

May 29, 2021, 8:14 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus and Verapuchong Foundation, Thailand have provided forty-six oxygen concentrators to Nepal.

Ambassador of Thailand Vosita Vorasaph handed over those oxygen concentrators to a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population amidst a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs too was present on the occasion. Those oxygen concentrators were brought today by a Shree Airlines flight,

Thai concetnrator 2.jpg

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus and Verapuchong Foundation, Thailand for their support.

A special aircraft, carrying various equipment and medical items contributed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn PhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua and members of the Thai Royal Family in order to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,is also arriving early next week.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

