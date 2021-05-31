COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4178 New Cases, 6491 Recoveries And 114 Deaths

With 4178 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 561302.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 15055 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4178 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 2425 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 584 people.

Currently, there are 106470 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7338 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 99132 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 682people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1492 are admitted to the ICU, and 424 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6491 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 447446cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 79. 72 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 114 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7386.